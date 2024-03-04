IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Accused Pentagon leak suspect reaches plea agreement

01:24

Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the leaking of classified national defense information. He’s expected to spend at least 16 years in prison.March 4, 2024

