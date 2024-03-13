IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick
March 13, 202401:30
    Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    01:30
José Díaz-Balart

Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

01:30

Sources tell NBC News' Dasha Burns former President Donald Trump is reportedly searching for a running mate who "isn't too hardline" on abortion, seeing the issue as a liability for Republicans.March 13, 2024

    Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    01:30
