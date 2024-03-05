IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A competitive primary battle unfolds in TX-18
José Díaz-Balart

A competitive primary battle unfolds in TX-18

02:52

After sailing through 15 elections, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee faces a tightening reelection bid – as she’s challenged by one of her former interns. MSNBC’s Trymaine Lee dives into how this race became so close.March 5, 2024

