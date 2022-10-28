IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Your heart sinks once again': Legal guardian of Uvalde school shooting victim reacts to Texas public safety meeting

José Díaz-Balart

'Your heart sinks once again': Legal guardian of Uvalde school shooting victim reacts to Texas public safety meeting

“They keep shoving that dagger further and further in.” Brett Cross, the legal guardian of Uziyah Garcia— who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting— discusses the need for accountability. "The powers that be refuse to acknowledge their culpability.”Oct. 28, 2022

