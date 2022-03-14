Why Russians have been fleeing to the U.S.-Mexico border

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west04:23
Mariupol hospital worker shields newborn after birth as shelling is heard outside01:04
White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine04:57
How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters03:32
Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion04:19
Kharkiv residential building destroyed in airstrike, Ukrainian emergency services say00:33
Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine02:37
Watch: Russian and Ukrainian flags projected onto Jerusalem's Old City walls00:35
Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say04:47
Poland increasingly overwhelmed by influx of Ukrainian refugees02:18
Russia ramps up attacks in Western Ukraine in brutal weekend of fighting03:14
'Ted Lasso' star calls for end to Russian invasion at awards ceremony00:48
Ukraine's Zelenskyy talks of 'difficult path' to talks with Russia00:53
‘They started shooting at us’: Friend of American journalist killed in Ukraine speaks on the pair being shot01:08
President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender03:53
Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries02:36
Award-winning American journalist killed in Ukraine01:27
Why Russians have been fleeing to the U.S.-Mexico border01:12
New York Times Correspondent Miriam Jordan explains why Russians were fleeing to the U.S.-Mexico border before the invasion of Ukraine. March 14, 2022
UP NEXT
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west04:23
Mariupol hospital worker shields newborn after birth as shelling is heard outside01:04
White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine04:57
How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters03:32