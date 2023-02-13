IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Díaz-Balart

'Where is the help?' Syrian refugees endure deadly earthquake after war, violence, displacement

05:06

“We've watched Syrians face every kind of death over the past 12 years, so this earthquake has been unimaginable.” Lina Sergie Attar joins José Díaz-Balart as her organization, the Karam Foundation, works on earthquake relief in Syria. “The need is extreme. It’s a huge failure by the international community to deliver the aid needed."Feb. 13, 2023

