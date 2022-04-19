IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

"What we need is the support of everybody": José Andrés speaks with José Díaz-Balart from Ukraine

02:09

"What we need is the support of everybody". Chef José Andrés opens up to José Díaz-Balart about what World Central Kitchen needs to keep feeding people in Ukraine: "We need to make sure that we are next to these men, women and children because one day it can be us in another country." @MSNBCApril 19, 2022

