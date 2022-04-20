IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    "We're suffering here": Migrant at camp says "nobody is watching"

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Border communities react to upcoming end of Title 42

    01:27

  • Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends

    04:15

  • Immigration showdown between Texas and the White House

    02:10

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Texas Gov. Abbott announces plan to bus migrants to Washington

    00:54

  • Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny

    01:59

  • Migrants overwhelm Honduran border causing towns to claim state of emergencies

    02:17

  • Full Panel: White House plans to lift covid restrictions on immigration

    06:28

  • How new asylum rule could shorten immigration backlog

    03:15

  • White House to allow asylum officers to determine whether immigrants can stay in U.S.

    02:40

  • Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum

    03:48

  • Hundreds of Haitian migrants arrive in Florida Keys

    01:29

  • Biden grants Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians already in U.S.

    04:34

  • Undocumented day laborers face harsh work prospects due to immigration spike

    04:33

  • Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 

    02:38

  • Biden Administration wants families separated at border to stay in the U.S.

    02:51

  • Biden administration says over 1,200 families who illegally crossed border still separated

    03:21

  • SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation

    02:35

  • Slowing immigration worsens job market shortages

    01:56

José Díaz-Balart

"We're suffering here": Migrant at camp says "nobody is watching"

02:34

 "We're suffering here": A migrant at a camp in Tijuana, Mexico says "nobody is watching" what they are facing as they wait for a chance to make their case at the U.S. border. Xochitl Hinojosa describes to José Díaz-Balart the kind of asylum system the U.S. needs. April 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    "We're suffering here": Migrant at camp says "nobody is watching"

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Border communities react to upcoming end of Title 42

    01:27

  • Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends

    04:15

  • Immigration showdown between Texas and the White House

    02:10

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Texas Gov. Abbott announces plan to bus migrants to Washington

    00:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All