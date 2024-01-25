“We’re finally together”: Family reunited after 14 years of separation

José Díaz-Balart speaks with Gloria Arellano de la Rosa and Bill de la Rosa, a mother and son who were reunited in the U.S. after 14 years and 99 days separated. The de la Rosas are one out of millions of mixed status families in the United States. “I’m just looking at her and I can’t believe that she is by my side now," Bill says. Jan. 25, 2024