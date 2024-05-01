IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We are all terrified': Doctor speaks out on Florida's six-week abortion ban taking effect
May 1, 202403:51
  • Now Playing

    'We are all terrified': Doctor speaks out on Florida's six-week abortion ban taking effect

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Biden has to walk that fine line': Grappling with the college campus protests

    07:32

  • 'Very tense', 'scary' atmosphere at Columbia: Student who saw protests speaks out

    03:49

  • ‘Appealing to the worst of America’: Dowd blasts Trump’s plan to use National Guard on migrants

    05:36

  • Trump 'telling his lawyers what he wants': Why this lawyer turned down Trump

    04:56

  • 'Wants to be put in jail': Trump fined $9,000 for gag order violations

    06:44

  • Prosecutors call on witnesses to authenticate records in Trump hush money trial

    02:01

  • 'Could lock him up': Merchan to hold Trump's second gag order hearing Thursday

    04:21

  • ‘Created uncertainty’: Spanish PM says he will not resign after corruption allegations against wife

    03:35

  • 'History will judge': Columbia professor criticizes school's handling of student encampment

    07:45

  • Columbia refuses to divest from Israel and tells protesters to clear or risk suspension

    04:17

  • 'Curtain has been pulled down': How Trump's legal woes could impact him in the election

    04:48

  • 'Devil is in the details': Supreme Court weighing Trump's presidential immunity claim

    05:25

  • How a gag ruling against Trump could put him at risk in his other cases

    06:50

  • 'Ludicrous': Planned Parenthood CEO blasts Idaho abortion ban as 'completely insane'

    04:07

  • ‘Why are we even here?‘: Supreme Court hears arguments on Idaho’s strict abortion law

    07:15

  • Hamas’ military wing releases video of Israeli hostage

    01:24

  • 'Very unlikely' for Judge Merchan to ban Trump from courtroom despite potential gag order violation

    03:49

  • 'Detrimental to reputation': Judge Merchan says Trump's lawyer is 'losing all credibility'

    09:13

  • 'Miserable' and 'Annoyed': What Rachel Maddow saw inside Trump's criminal trial

    09:40

José Díaz-Balart

'We are all terrified': Doctor speaks out on Florida's six-week abortion ban taking effect

03:51

Florida's six-week abortion ban is now in effect. Dr. Chelsea Daniels, a member of the Committee to Protect Health Care Reproductive Freedom Task Force, discusses how this law is impacting women.May 1, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'We are all terrified': Doctor speaks out on Florida's six-week abortion ban taking effect

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Biden has to walk that fine line': Grappling with the college campus protests

    07:32

  • 'Very tense', 'scary' atmosphere at Columbia: Student who saw protests speaks out

    03:49

  • ‘Appealing to the worst of America’: Dowd blasts Trump’s plan to use National Guard on migrants

    05:36

  • Trump 'telling his lawyers what he wants': Why this lawyer turned down Trump

    04:56

  • 'Wants to be put in jail': Trump fined $9,000 for gag order violations

    06:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All