“Very close call:” Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes grounded

NBC News Correspondent Tom Costello and NBC News Aviation Analyst Jeff Guzzetti discuss the FAA’s investigation into Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 plane after a panel blew out minutes after takeoff. “How is a possible that one of the chief and best engineering companies in the history of the world has had a series of very high profile failures?” Tom Costello reports. “How is it possible that one of the chief and best engineering companies in the history of the world has had a series of very high profile failures?” Tom Costello reports.Jan. 8, 2024