IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “Much ado about nothing:” Trump tries to dismiss GA case

    06:46
  • Now Playing

    “Very close call:” Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes grounded

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    ISIS group claims responsibility for blasts at Iran's Soleimani ceremony

    03:19

  • Imam wounded in shooting at New Jersey mosque

    01:29

  • Second American hostage in Gaza declared dead

    02:57

  • Netanyahu adviser comments on Hamas tunnel discoveries and civilian casualties

    09:52

  • Heavy rain on both coasts could slow down travel on roads and airports

    02:21

  • Advocate: Migrants 'don’t want handouts. They want a job.'

    01:28

  • 'That’s a deal breaker': Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz warns about Venezuela’s election obstruction

    02:43

  • Giuliani could soon be 'handing over his paychecks' to GA election workers

    01:02

  • Dramatic video shows what the immigration crisis is all about: people.

    05:25

  • Report of recording that shows Trump pressuring Michigan state officials not to certify 2020 vote

    07:09

  • Detroit News: Trump recorded pressuring Michigan canvassers not to certify 2020 vote

    02:30

  • A major political impact for Trump: CO Supreme Court ruling “going to solidify his support”

    01:41

  • 'Maduro has gotten everything': Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader reacts to prisoner swap deal

    04:33

  • Trump’s immigration rhetoric changes the politics of El Paso, Texas

    01:07

  • Authorities confirm at least 10 people killed in Prague shooting

    02:06

  • Rep. Cuellar: “Those types of numbers, we just cannot sustain that at all.”

    03:07

  • 'They just came into my home and took him,' says daughter of hostage taken in October 7th attack.

    01:59

  • Why we are seeing a huge increase in migrants showing up at the southern border

    03:33

José Díaz-Balart

“Very close call:” Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes grounded

04:25

NBC News Correspondent Tom Costello and NBC News Aviation Analyst Jeff Guzzetti discuss the FAA’s investigation into Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 plane after a panel blew out minutes after takeoff. “How is a possible that one of the chief and best engineering companies in the history of the world has had a series of very high profile failures?” Tom Costello reports. “How is it possible that one of the chief and best engineering companies in the history of the world has had a series of very high profile failures?” Tom Costello reports.Jan. 8, 2024

  • “Much ado about nothing:” Trump tries to dismiss GA case

    06:46
  • Now Playing

    “Very close call:” Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes grounded

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    ISIS group claims responsibility for blasts at Iran's Soleimani ceremony

    03:19

  • Imam wounded in shooting at New Jersey mosque

    01:29

  • Second American hostage in Gaza declared dead

    02:57

  • Netanyahu adviser comments on Hamas tunnel discoveries and civilian casualties

    09:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All