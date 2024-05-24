'Trump's presidency was a catastrophe for the Bronx': NY congressman blasts Trump rally

'Women are scared': Louisiana set to make abortion pills controlled substances03:26
- Now Playing
'Trump's presidency was a catastrophe for the Bronx': NY congressman blasts Trump rally04:56
- UP NEXT
'Proven to fail': Senator criticizes bipartisan border bill that will be voted on today04:28
'Nightmare': Mother of hostage being held by Hamas speaks out on recently released abduction video05:58
Garland on Live Nation: We filed this lawsuit on behalf of artists, fans and venues02:57
Live Nation responds to DOJ antitrust lawsuit over Ticketmaster01:27
Border bill faces bipartisan opposition ahead of Senate vote tomorrow05:43
'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan09:32
Trump deletes Truth Social video that references 'unified Reich' after backlash04:22
'Stunning sight': What Lawrence O'Donnell found 'striking' inside Trump's criminal trial today04:52
Trump has 'kept his eyes closed for most of the day' as Michael Cohen's testimony resumes06:17
'Wild card': Will Trump's team call Robert Costello as a witness?06:11
Prosecution needs to 'rehabilitate Michael Cohen' after admitting he stole money from Trump Org.06:20
'There could be more': Amb. Alon Pinkas on IDF recovering bodies of 3 hostages05:55
'Rather ridiculous’: McQuade on Trump lawyer thinking he caught Cohen in a lie07:37
Israel recovers bodies of 3 killed by Hamas during music festival05:28
'Not your usual cross-examination': Ex-Trump lawyer weighs in on Michael Cohen's testimony06:34
House Republicans attend hush money trial to show support for Trump01:41
'Quite hard to follow': Todd Blanche grills Michael Cohen over credibility in cross-examination04:51
'Make your point, sit down and shut up': Chuck Rosenberg assesses Trump team's legal strategy06:36
'Women are scared': Louisiana set to make abortion pills controlled substances03:26
- Now Playing
'Trump's presidency was a catastrophe for the Bronx': NY congressman blasts Trump rally04:56
- UP NEXT
'Proven to fail': Senator criticizes bipartisan border bill that will be voted on today04:28
'Nightmare': Mother of hostage being held by Hamas speaks out on recently released abduction video05:58
Garland on Live Nation: We filed this lawsuit on behalf of artists, fans and venues02:57
Live Nation responds to DOJ antitrust lawsuit over Ticketmaster01:27
Play All