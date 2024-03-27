IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Trump's party': Michael Steele slams Lara Trump serving as the new RNC chair
March 27, 202408:28

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

José Díaz-Balart

'Trump's party': Michael Steele slams Lara Trump serving as the new RNC chair

08:28

Former President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, now the new RNC co-chair, spoke Exclusively to NBC News’ Garrett Haake, saying that the 2020 election is "in the past" even as Donald Trump keeps bringing it up. Former RNC chair Michael Steele and USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page discuss more as the road to November heats up.March 27, 2024

