'Trial of the century': A look back at O.J. Simpson's life
April 11, 202402:20

José Díaz-Balart

'Trial of the century': A look back at O.J. Simpson's life

02:20

O.J. Simpson, the former record-setting NFL star whose wife's murder trial was dubbed "the trial of the century," has died at 76 years old. NBC News' Jay Gray takes a look back at his life.April 11, 2024

