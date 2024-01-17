IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Tragic absence of leadership': Beto O'Rourke slams inaction as more migrants die

José Díaz-Balart

'Tragic absence of leadership': Beto O’Rourke slams inaction as more migrants die

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke slams what he calls a lack of leadership on immigration as migrant deaths increase at the border. Meanwhile, Eagle Pass Fire Chief Chris Manuel Mello describes the horrors his team has seen at the border. Chief Mello says one member of his team told him that he is “tired of seeing dead bodies.” What has stuck with the chief the most this last year is “the injuries. The drownings. The children who have drowned.”Jan. 17, 2024

    'Tragic absence of leadership': Beto O'Rourke slams inaction as more migrants die

