'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan

A hearing is underway in former President Trump's classified documents case. Also, closing arguments in Trump's hush money trial are set for Tuesday. Criminal defense attorney Danny Cevallos and former New York City Judge George Grasso join José Díaz-Balart to weigh in on Trump's legal woes.May 22, 2024