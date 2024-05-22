IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan
May 22, 202409:32

  • Border bill faces bipartisan opposition ahead of Senate vote tomorrow

    05:43
  • Now Playing

    'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan

    09:32
  • UP NEXT

    Trump deletes Truth Social video that references 'unified Reich' after backlash

    04:22

  • 'Stunning sight': What Lawrence O'Donnell found 'striking' inside Trump's criminal trial today

    04:52

  • Trump has 'kept his eyes closed for most of the day' as Michael Cohen's testimony resumes

    06:17

  • 'Wild card': Will Trump's team call Robert Costello as a witness?

    06:11

  • Prosecution needs to 'rehabilitate Michael Cohen' after admitting he stole money from Trump Org.

    06:20

  • 'There could be more': Amb. Alon Pinkas on IDF recovering bodies of 3 hostages

    05:55

  • 'Rather ridiculous’: McQuade on Trump lawyer thinking he caught Cohen in a lie

    07:37

  • Israel recovers bodies of 3 killed by Hamas during music festival

    05:28

  • 'Not your usual cross-examination': Ex-Trump lawyer weighs in on Michael Cohen's testimony

    06:34

  • House Republicans attend hush money trial to show support for Trump

    01:41

  • 'Quite hard to follow': Todd Blanche grills Michael Cohen over credibility in cross-examination

    04:51

  • 'Make your point, sit down and shut up': Chuck Rosenberg assesses Trump team's legal strategy

    06:36

  • War in Gaza is ‘grinding to a halt’ because of ‘sheer misery’ on all sides: retired U.S. general

    07:24

  • 'Caught red-handed': Glenn Kirschner says Trump 'has got trouble coming'

    06:32

  • Biden and Trump agree to debate on June 27

    04:46

  • 'Political circus' around Trump's criminal trial: House Speaker and other allies outside courthouse

    04:57

  • Who showed up to support Trump on second day of Michael Cohen’s testimony

    01:34

  • 'Plethora of people' around Donald Trump that are 'willing to lie for him': Defense attorney

    03:46

José Díaz-Balart

'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan

09:32

A hearing is underway in former President Trump's classified documents case. Also, closing arguments in Trump's hush money trial are set for Tuesday. Criminal defense attorney Danny Cevallos and former New York City Judge George Grasso join José Díaz-Balart to weigh in on Trump's legal woes.May 22, 2024

  • Border bill faces bipartisan opposition ahead of Senate vote tomorrow

    05:43
  • Now Playing

    'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan

    09:32
  • UP NEXT

    Trump deletes Truth Social video that references 'unified Reich' after backlash

    04:22

  • 'Stunning sight': What Lawrence O'Donnell found 'striking' inside Trump's criminal trial today

    04:52

  • Trump has 'kept his eyes closed for most of the day' as Michael Cohen's testimony resumes

    06:17

  • 'Wild card': Will Trump's team call Robert Costello as a witness?

    06:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All