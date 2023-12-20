“They just came into my home and took him,” says daughter of hostage taken in October 7th attack.

NBC’s Jay Gray joins José Díaz-Balart from Tel Aviv after speaking with Ella Ben Ami, the daughter of one of the 129 hostages who are still being held in Gaza. Ella described how their lives were upended on October 7th, saying “they just came into my home and took him.”Dec. 20, 2023