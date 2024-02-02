IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'They have robbed, sacked our country': Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro

'They have robbed, sacked our country': Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado talks with José Díaz-Balart about the millions of Venezuelans who have fled their homeland in recent years and the regime’s ban on her running for president. “The regime has been willing to do anything to stay in power.”Feb. 2, 2024

    'They have robbed, sacked our country': Venezuelan opposition leader denounces Maduro

