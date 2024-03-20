‘Take a shot at the devil, you better not miss’: Top attorney on Fani Willis staying on case

NY Attorney General James responds to former President Trump's claim that he cannot pay his $464 million bond. Also, Judge McAfee clears the way for Trump's team to appeal Fani Willis being allowed in the George racketeering case. NBC News' Garrett Haake and civil rights attorney David Henderson discuss.March 20, 2024