'Show this to Putin': Doctor cries as he tries, fails to save child hit by shell in Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth day, Associated Press cameras captured a doctor’s message to Vladimir Putin after failing to save a 6-year-old girl hit by shelling.March 1, 2022
