    Rescuers free all 41 workers trapped in Indian tunnel after 17 days

    01:20

  • "[People in Gaza] are absolutely exhausted after 50+ days of bombardment"

    05:33

  • Vermont man arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent

    02:35

  • White House confirms Israel and Hamas agree to extend cease-fire

    04:13

  • Released hostages face potential health issues

    03:01

  • Americans not expected to be among hostages released today

    01:14

  • Ambulances and busses carrying hostages released by Hamas cross to Egypt

    02:28

  • Israel warns war is not over and Hamas releases Thai hostages

    03:43

  • Director of Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital arrested by Israel Defense Forces

    01:07

  • Families of Thai nationals held by Hamas plead for help

    02:30

  • Premature babies evacuated from Gaza for treatment in Egypt

    01:12

  • Fmr. Palestine president adviser on hostage deal: 'Sad that it's taken so long'

    07:22

  • ‘Incredibly disturbing’: Why TikTok users are resurfacing Osama bin Laden’s 2002 letter

    05:46

  • Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    04:40

  • Suspect arrested in death of Jewish protester at California rallies

    01:06

  • Netanyahu Advisor Mark Regev: 'We have discovered weapons' in Al-Shifa hospital

    06:27

  • 'Significant trauma': Relative of hostage pleads 'bring them home now'

    02:40

  • Fulton County DA seeks protective order after videos of Trump defendants leak

    02:13

  • Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at 86

    02:50

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:12

José Díaz-Balart

“She was dragged like a sack of potatoes"

09:09

Dr. @HagaiLevine, head of the medical team at the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, describes to José Díaz-Balart the “life-threatening” conditions 84-year-old Elma Avraham was exposed to as one of Hamas’ hostages.Nov. 28, 2023

