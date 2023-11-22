IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: FBI investigating vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge, the U.S.-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls 

  • Premature babies evacuated from Gaza for treatment in Egypt

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Palestine president adviser on hostage deal: 'Sad that it's taken so long'

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Incredibly disturbing’: Why TikTok users are resurfacing Osama bin Laden’s 2002 letter

    05:46

  • Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    04:40

  • Suspect arrested in death of Jewish protester at California rallies

    01:06

  • Netanyahu Advisor Mark Regev: 'We have discovered weapons' in Al-Shifa hospital

    06:27

  • 'Significant trauma': Relative of hostage pleads 'bring them home now'

    02:40

  • Fulton County DA seeks protective order after videos of Trump defendants leak

    02:13

  • Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at 86

    02:50

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:12

  • Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy

    02:34

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Israel 'not following the tenets of armed conflict'

    05:47

  • How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race

    06:13

  • Trump testifies his Trump Tower triplex was overvalued: ‘When you add the roof, you’re not that far off’

    01:20

  • Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil trial

    03:13

  • American doctor describes ‘scary’ experience in Gaza

    08:01

  • Donald Trump Jr. returns for second day of testimony in New York trial

    02:53

  • Bipartisan bill proposes kids-only court to help migrant children

    01:44

  • Expert witness testifies on Trump’s finances for prosecution

    02:09

  • 'People are not getting water': Chef José Andrés describes 'mayhem' in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis

    05:30

José Díaz-Balart

Fmr. Palestine president adviser on hostage deal: 'Sad that it's taken so long'

07:22

José Díaz-Balart spoke to former adviser to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, Diana Buttu, about the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.Nov. 22, 2023

  • Premature babies evacuated from Gaza for treatment in Egypt

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Palestine president adviser on hostage deal: 'Sad that it's taken so long'

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Incredibly disturbing’: Why TikTok users are resurfacing Osama bin Laden’s 2002 letter

    05:46

  • Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    04:40

  • Suspect arrested in death of Jewish protester at California rallies

    01:06

  • Netanyahu Advisor Mark Regev: 'We have discovered weapons' in Al-Shifa hospital

    06:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All