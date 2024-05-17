IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Rather ridiculous’: McQuade on Trump lawyer thinking he caught Cohen in a lie
May 17, 202407:37

    'Rather ridiculous': McQuade on Trump lawyer thinking he caught Cohen in a lie

José Díaz-Balart

'Rather ridiculous’: McQuade on Trump lawyer thinking he caught Cohen in a lie

MSNBC's Katy Tur and legal analysts Barbara McQuade and Joyce Vance provide insight on Michael Cohen's cross-examination yesterday in former President Trump's hush money trial.May 17, 2024

