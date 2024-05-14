'Political circus' around Trump's criminal trial: House Speaker and other allies outside courthouse

- Now Playing
'Political circus' around Trump's criminal trial: House Speaker and other allies outside courthouse04:57
Who showed up to support Trump on second day of Michael Cohen’s testimony01:34
'Plethora of people' around Donald Trump that are 'willing to lie for him': Defense attorney03:46
‘Don’t worry, I’m the president’: Cohen says Trump assured him after 2018 FBI raid02:19
'Trump's fixer': Jury hears Cohen-Trump tape about McDougal hush money payment05:14
'Pinpointing the credibility of Michael Cohen': What to expect from today's testimony04:31
'Very obvious' Trump has a 'substantial effect' on what lawyers can and can't do: Former judge04:14
'Setting the evidentiary foundation': What we've learned so far from testimony07:38
Paralegal from Manhattan D.A.'s office testifies at hush money trial01:30
‘Let the jury decide’ instead of playing along with Trump’s ‘TV narrative’: Steele04:47
Florida Sen. Scott criticizes judge and prosecutors outside Trump hush money trial02:35
It 'boils down to falsification of business records’ not whether Stormy Daniels’ testimony is true04:48
'Against humanity': Doctor describes 'absolutely horrific' situation in Rafah04:47
'You remind me of my daughter': Stormy Daniels reveals more on encounter with Trump06:40
Stormy Daniels testifies about first encounters with Trump02:30
'It'll make a great story': Stormy Daniels details encounter with Trump05:52
'Such an insult': Trump likens the Biden admin to Nazi secret police07:10
Biden and Netanyahu speak after Israel orders eastern Rafah evacuation03:16
Will Trump go to jail? Judge Merchan warns him it’s possible05:50
A crucial Trump witness testifies in hush money trial06:03
