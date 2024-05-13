IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Pinpointing the credibility of Michael Cohen': What to expect from today's testimony
May 13, 202404:31

José Díaz-Balart

'Pinpointing the credibility of Michael Cohen': What to expect from today's testimony

04:31

Michael Cohen is on the witness stand in former President Trump's hush money trial, focusing on the alleged payments to Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels. Defense attorney Misty Marris joins our panel to provide her legal expertise.May 13, 2024

