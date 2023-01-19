'Pain and angst': DACA recipient describes legal limbo of immigration program's future

"I didn't comprehend that I was undocumented and what it meant until I turned 16, and I couldn't get a driver's license, I couldn't get financial aid for college. I couldn't get a job... I had such a hard time because I felt so American." With the future of the DACA program unclear, Dreamer Maria Praeli knows her protected status is at risk. She joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss the fate and impact of Dreamers. "It's so heartbreaking that we're still in a place where individuals like me... are living in two-year increments, not knowing what their future holds."Jan. 19, 2023