'Old boy’s club' highlights racial undertones in Fani Willis hearing
Feb. 16, 202411:56
José Díaz-Balart

'Old boy’s club' highlights racial undertones in Fani Willis hearing

11:56

Charles Coleman, civil rights attorney, and Melissa Redmon, former Fulton County district attorney, highlight how race is at play in the courtroom during Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis’ misconduct hearing. “There was a level of exclusion from the good old boys club that Mr. Wade and particularly Fani Willis, as a woman, do not enjoy," Coleman says.Feb. 16, 2024

