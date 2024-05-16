IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen’s cross-examination resumes on Day 18 of Trump's hush money trial

'Not your usual cross-examination': Ex-Trump lawyer weighs in on Michael Cohen's testimony
May 16, 202406:34
    'Not your usual cross-examination': Ex-Trump lawyer weighs in on Michael Cohen's testimony

Robert Ray, a former member of former President Trump's first impeachment legal team, joins our legal panel to share his thoughts on how he thinks the defense team is doing so far in Michael Cohen's cross-examination.May 16, 2024

