José Díaz-Balart

'No person is above the law:' January 6th Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren reacts to Trump indictment

06:55

Charges brought against Trump are "sufficient to really make the point, which is that Trump was trying to really overturn the Constitution... to keep power," Rep Zoe Lofgren says. "It's a mixture of sadness that it's come to this... along with a sense of hopefulness that we are still a nation of laws." Aug. 2, 2023

