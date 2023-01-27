IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'No one is forgotten': Students exhume graves of unidentified migrants in hopes to reunite them with families

José Díaz-Balart

'No one is forgotten': Students exhume graves of unidentified migrants in hopes to reunite them with families

04:11

Anthropology students at Texas State University have taken on the task of exhuming the graves of unidentified migrants to take DNA samples and search for their families. "We do it for the families. Everything we do, we do with care for trying to get these individuals back to their families," says professor Kate Spradley, founder of Operation Identification. Jan. 27, 2023

