LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen’s cross-examination resumes on Day 18 of Trump's hush money trial

'Make your point, sit down and shut up': Chuck Rosenberg assesses Trump team's legal strategy
May 16, 202406:36

José Díaz-Balart

'Make your point, sit down and shut up': Chuck Rosenberg assesses Trump team's legal strategy

06:36

MSNBC legal analyst Chuck Rosenberg, New York Law School professor Anna Cominsky and criminal defense attorney Duncan Levin join Ana Cabrera and José Díaz-Balart to discuss the strategy of former President Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche.May 16, 2024

