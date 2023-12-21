“Maduro has gotten everything:” Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader reacts to prisoner swap deal

Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López says that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro has received a “big deal terms of what he'd gotten from the United States.” López tells José Díaz-Balart that the prisoner swap deal between the U.S. and Venezuela was a “very big giveaway” but that it should “open the gates for the Venezuelan people to have free and fair election in 2024.” Dec. 21, 2023