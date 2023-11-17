‘Incredibly disturbing’: Why TikTok users are resurfacing Osama bin Laden’s 2002 letter

NBC News’ Technology Correspondent Jacob Ward and PBS News’ Amna Nawaz join José Díaz-Balart to discuss TikTok pulling down content promoting Osama Bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America” and what many young Americans fail to understand about the letter’s implications. “The idea that anyone is finding any kind of empathy or sympathy or using this letter and this content as an ‘awakening’ of some kind as some users have said… that is so incredibly disturbing,” Nawaz explains. “There is a lot of space between supporting a terrorist leader and criticizing your own government and their foreign policy.”Nov. 17, 2023