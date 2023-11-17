IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Incredibly disturbing’: Why TikTok users are resurfacing Osama bin Laden’s 2002 letter

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    04:40

  • Suspect arrested in death of Jewish protester at California rallies

    01:06

  • Netanyahu Advisor Mark Regev: 'We have discovered weapons' in Al-Shifa hospital

    06:27

  • 'Significant trauma': Relative of hostage pleads 'bring them home now'

    02:40

  • Fulton County DA seeks protective order after videos of Trump defendants leak

    02:13

  • Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at 86

    02:50

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:12

  • Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy

    02:34

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Israel 'not following the tenets of armed conflict'

    05:47

  • How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race

    06:13

  • Trump testifies his Trump Tower triplex was overvalued: ‘When you add the roof, you’re not that far off’

    01:20

  • Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil trial

    03:13

  • American doctor describes ‘scary’ experience in Gaza

    08:01

  • Donald Trump Jr. returns for second day of testimony in New York trial

    02:53

  • Bipartisan bill proposes kids-only court to help migrant children

    01:44

  • Expert witness testifies on Trump’s finances for prosecution

    02:09

  • 'People are not getting water': Chef José Andrés describes 'mayhem' in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis

    05:30

  • Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border

    03:27

  • Maine doctor describes treating 'devastating' wounds of Lewiston victims

    05:27

José Díaz-Balart

‘Incredibly disturbing’: Why TikTok users are resurfacing Osama bin Laden’s 2002 letter

05:46

NBC News’ Technology Correspondent Jacob Ward and PBS News’ Amna Nawaz join José Díaz-Balart to discuss TikTok pulling down content promoting Osama Bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America” and what many young Americans fail to understand about the letter’s implications. “The idea that anyone is finding any kind of empathy or sympathy or using this letter and this content as an ‘awakening’ of some kind as some users have said… that is so incredibly disturbing,” Nawaz explains. “There is a lot of space between supporting a terrorist leader and criticizing your own government and their foreign policy.”Nov. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Incredibly disturbing’: Why TikTok users are resurfacing Osama bin Laden’s 2002 letter

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    04:40

  • Suspect arrested in death of Jewish protester at California rallies

    01:06

  • Netanyahu Advisor Mark Regev: 'We have discovered weapons' in Al-Shifa hospital

    06:27

  • 'Significant trauma': Relative of hostage pleads 'bring them home now'

    02:40

  • Fulton County DA seeks protective order after videos of Trump defendants leak

    02:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All