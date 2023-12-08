IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Díaz-Balart

'I see the terror in her eyes': Mother of teen kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

08:54

Ayelet Levi shares with Jose Diaz-Balart how “unbearable” it has been to live without her daughter for 62 days. “It’s so difficult for me to even think and speak about it … I don't even know what words to use."Dec. 8, 2023

