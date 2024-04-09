IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I never got to say goodbye': Relatives of Oxford shooting victims make impact statements
April 9, 202403:31
  • Now Playing

    'I never got to say goodbye': Relatives of Oxford shooting victims make impact statements

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Total mess’: Stuart Stevens on Trump’s abortion stance

    09:22

  • ‘It needs to end with the release of the hostages’: Father of Itay Chen speaks out

    05:01

  • Former ISS commander explains why this solar eclipse is so special

    03:37

  • William Shatner reflects on the 'magical' nature of a total eclipse

    02:06

  • Bill Nye: 4.8 magnitude earthquake is 'unusual' for Atlantic coast

    07:39

  • New Jersey earthquake impacts air traffic on the East Coast

    01:18

  • East Coast earthquake was felt as far north as New England

    00:42

  • ‘Real political consequences’: How what happens in Latin America & Caribbean impacts U.S. voters

    09:06

  • 'Gravely concerning': Threats to judges and family members tied to Trump's legal trials heighten

    04:18

  • 'Be real, be transparent': Florida voters speak to José Díaz-Balart on Biden and Trump

    13:26

  • Death toll likely to rise after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

    02:08

  • 'Devastating, so senseless': 7 World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

    02:57

  • Young progressive Wisconsin voters planning to partake in ‘uninstructed’ protest vote

    02:35

  • Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    02:20

  • Florida 'may not be as safe' for Republicans in presidential race after six-week abortion ban

    07:04

  • Watch: Doctor explains why colon cancer is on the rise among younger people

    04:35

  • Trump posts are 'unhinged rantings of a lunatic' : Former GOP comms. director

    07:45

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes

    01:51

  • 'A long way to go' for hostage negotiations with Hamas

    06:13

José Díaz-Balart

'I never got to say goodbye': Relatives of Oxford shooting victims make impact statements

03:31

Relatives of the students killed in the Oxford, Michigan shooting made their victim impact statements at the sentencing of the shooter's parents. NBC News' Shaquille Brewster has more details.April 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'I never got to say goodbye': Relatives of Oxford shooting victims make impact statements

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Total mess’: Stuart Stevens on Trump’s abortion stance

    09:22

  • ‘It needs to end with the release of the hostages’: Father of Itay Chen speaks out

    05:01

  • Former ISS commander explains why this solar eclipse is so special

    03:37

  • William Shatner reflects on the 'magical' nature of a total eclipse

    02:06

  • Bill Nye: 4.8 magnitude earthquake is 'unusual' for Atlantic coast

    07:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All