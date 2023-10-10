IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'I just want my daughter back': Missing Israeli festivalgoer’s mom speaks out

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News crew shelters from rocket fire in Israel

    04:14

  • NBC News cameras catch Iron Dome deflecting Hamas rockets

    12:50

  • EMT: Volunteers did 'everything they could' to provide care amid Hamas attacks

    03:35

  • Reports: Trump allegedly revealed U.S. nuclear secrets to Australian billionaire

    06:05

  • 'A promise broken': Julián Castro admonishes Biden border wall reversal

    07:47

  • Rep. Santos' former campaign treasurer to plead guilty in federal court

    01:59

  • ‘Absolutely phenomenal’: Sen. Alex Padilla celebrates Laphonza Butler Senate seat appointment

    05:36

  • Rep. Jim Jordan confirms he will run for House speaker

    03:32

  • 'A win for the Haitian people': Haitian-American congresswoman reacts to Kenyan-led forces being sent to Haiti

    04:57

  • ‘Three guys with guns came up behind me': Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks out after being carjacked

    06:20

  • Fear, hunger, lack of rights drive immigration: Fmr. Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó condemns Maduro’s human rights violations 

    03:18

  • HEAR: Congressman wanted someone else for California senator, celebrates Newsom’s pick

    05:57

  • Justice Thomas recuses himself from John Eastman's appeal of Jan. 6 case

    02:33

  • McCarthy staying optimistic as Congress heads toward government shutdown

    02:49

  • Sen. Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges

    02:27

  • Hunter Biden sues Giuliani over alleged violations of computer fraud and data access

    01:34

  • Thousands of migrants seek entry to U.S.

    05:04

  • Michigan Dem warns Biden against intervening with auto workers strike

    04:59

  • ‘We need to turn migrants back’: Top Dem calls for action on border crisis

    05:10

José Díaz-Balart

'I just want my daughter back': Missing Israeli festivalgoer’s mom speaks out

06:32

The mother of a missing Israeli woman spoke with MSNBC’s Jose Diaz Balart about the emotional toll the conflict between Israel and Hamas has had on her family. Ahuva Maizel’s daughter Adi was attending the Supernova Music Festival in Israel's Negev desert when Hamas militants attacked and killed hundreds of festivalgoers.Oct. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'I just want my daughter back': Missing Israeli festivalgoer’s mom speaks out

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News crew shelters from rocket fire in Israel

    04:14

  • NBC News cameras catch Iron Dome deflecting Hamas rockets

    12:50

  • EMT: Volunteers did 'everything they could' to provide care amid Hamas attacks

    03:35

  • Reports: Trump allegedly revealed U.S. nuclear secrets to Australian billionaire

    06:05

  • 'A promise broken': Julián Castro admonishes Biden border wall reversal

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All