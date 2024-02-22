IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

'Heartbreaking': Patients devastated after Alabama frozen embryo ruling 

06:32

Dr. Mamie McLean describes what the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that embryos are children means for her patients and other people wanting to use in-vitro fertilization to have children. She describes calling patients as “heartbreaking.”Feb. 22, 2024

