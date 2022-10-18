IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

'Gender apartheid': Iranian-American journalist on Iran regime

04:53

After Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed without a hijab, many became concerned for her safety.  Journalist and activist Masih Alinejad calls the Iranian regime “gender apartheid.”  "Back before the Revolution [in 1979], women were allowed to be judges, to be ministers, to go to stadiums."Oct. 18, 2022

