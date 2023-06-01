IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Disgusting': Iranian activist Masih Alinejad responds to persecution of two women journalists 

José Díaz-Balart

'Disgusting': Iranian activist Masih Alinejad responds to persecution of two women journalists 

Two women journalists stand trial in Iran for their coverage of Mahsa Amini’s death, which sparked widespread protests. "This is disgusting," Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad says. "Those who actually killed Mahsa Amini and more than 600 innocent protestors are walking freely in the streets."June 1, 2023

    'Disgusting': Iranian activist Masih Alinejad responds to persecution of two women journalists 

