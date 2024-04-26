IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Former National Enquirer editor David Pecker faces more questions on Day 8 of Trump's hush money trial 

'Devil is in the details': Supreme Court weighing Trump's presidential immunity claim
April 26, 202405:25

The Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday on former President Trump's presidential immunity claim. NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor provides more insight on when the justices could potentially rule on this case and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner weighs in.April 26, 2024

