IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Detrimental to reputation': Judge Merchan says Trump's lawyer is 'losing all credibility'
April 23, 202409:13

  • 'Very unlikely' for Judge Merchan to ban Trump from courtroom despite potential gag order violation

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    'Detrimental to reputation': Judge Merchan says Trump's lawyer is 'losing all credibility'

    09:13
  • UP NEXT

    'Miserable' and 'Annoyed': What Rachel Maddow saw inside Trump's criminal trial

    09:40

  • Trump 'did not commit any crimes': Defense makes opening statements

    03:54

  • Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement

    01:44

  • Not only 'a crime' but a 'felony': Legal analyst on Trump's hush money trial

    03:57

  • Will Trump get involved in the House speaker fight?

    05:40

  • U.S. bracing for 'rocky few months' ahead in Middle East conflict

    08:00

  • House votes to advance bills for Ukraine and Israel aid

    03:12

  • Iran is ‘not the victim’: Retired IDF Colonel on Israel-Iran clashes

    04:18

  • ‘Remarkable scene’: Schiff lauds Trump facing justice in criminal trial

    05:20

  • Dismissed juror says he could not be impartial because he had 'satirized' Trump

    04:04

  • 'No question this is political': Impeachment trial of DHS Secretary Mayorkas to begin today

    07:36

  • Judge Merchan 'hoping' threat of potential jail time or fines will keep Trump 'in line': Rubin

    08:36

  • 'Difficult but not impossible': Will extensive media coverage impact hush money jurors?

    09:10

  • Dismissed juror from Trump hush money trial speaks to MSNBC

    06:20

  • Judge Merchan 'not doing himself any favors' in jury selection for Trump's hush money trial

    04:59

  • ‘Something to be worried about’: Ret. Gen. McCaffrey on U.S. response to Iran-Israel clashes

    06:14

  • Deliberations underway for admissible evidence in Trump hush money criminal trial

    02:00

  • Israel requests U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss Iran attack

    08:49

José Díaz-Balart

'Detrimental to reputation': Judge Merchan says Trump's lawyer is 'losing all credibility'

09:13

Judge Merchan told former President Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche that he is "losing all credibility" with the court as Blanche tried to defend Trump's social media posts. Prosecutors allege the posts violated the gag order. Our panel discusses.April 23, 2024

  • 'Very unlikely' for Judge Merchan to ban Trump from courtroom despite potential gag order violation

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    'Detrimental to reputation': Judge Merchan says Trump's lawyer is 'losing all credibility'

    09:13
  • UP NEXT

    'Miserable' and 'Annoyed': What Rachel Maddow saw inside Trump's criminal trial

    09:40

  • Trump 'did not commit any crimes': Defense makes opening statements

    03:54

  • Trump's lawyer says he 'did not commit any crimes' in opening statement

    01:44

  • Not only 'a crime' but a 'felony': Legal analyst on Trump's hush money trial

    03:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All