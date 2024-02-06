“Dangerous”: Top Dem rips MAGA GOP on immigration, old GOP “died this week”

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), one of the lead negotiators of the bipartisan border deal, decries Republican opposition to the bill, details some of the key aspects of the legislation, and explains what didn’t make it into the bill—and why. Feb. 6, 2024

