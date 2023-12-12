“Completely unacceptable”: Rep. Barragan on Hispanic lawmakers not being part of border talks

- Now Playing
“Completely unacceptable”: Rep. Barragan on Hispanic lawmakers not being part of border talks05:05
- UP NEXT
New Hampshire man arrested after making threats to Vivek Ramaswamy00:52
Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire00:58
Zelenskyy arrives in Washington to push for Congressional aid01:28
Spokesperson for Alexei Navalny says Putin critic is missing01:23
'I see the terror in her eyes': Mother of teen kidnapped by Hamas speaks out08:54
Senators resume talks on supplemental aid package amid border policy disagreements02:48
'She kept her optimism': Granddaughter of Israeli woman released by Hamas speaks out05:47
Texas judge grants order allowing woman's emergency abortion02:46
House votes to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling fire alarm01:48
Hear how Rabbi & Imam work together amid war06:17
Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by the end of the year04:40
“An empty chair at the table”: Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return04:51
Doug Burgum suspends presidential campaign00:30
“We in Israel are very troubled, because on October 7th, they took us by surprise."05:20
George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress01:12
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress01:41
Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial01:50
GOP senators accuse Sen. Durbin of 'destroying' the Senate Judiciary Committee01:41
New York appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in civil fraud trial02:06
- Now Playing
“Completely unacceptable”: Rep. Barragan on Hispanic lawmakers not being part of border talks05:05
- UP NEXT
New Hampshire man arrested after making threats to Vivek Ramaswamy00:52
Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire00:58
Zelenskyy arrives in Washington to push for Congressional aid01:28
Spokesperson for Alexei Navalny says Putin critic is missing01:23
'I see the terror in her eyes': Mother of teen kidnapped by Hamas speaks out08:54
Play All