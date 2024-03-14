IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Classified information can't be personal under any circumstance': Chuck Rosenberg
March 14, 202406:16

  • Now Playing

  UP NEXT

José Díaz-Balart

'Classified information can't be personal under any circumstance': Chuck Rosenberg

06:16

Former President Trump and his attorneys are in court today over the federal case involving his handling of classified documents. NBC News' Ken Dilanian, former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Roiphe and MSNBC Contributor Chuck Rosenberg explain more about the trial.March 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

  UP NEXT

