'Caught red-handed': Glenn Kirschner says Trump 'has got trouble coming'
May 15, 202406:32

José Díaz-Balart

'Caught red-handed': Glenn Kirschner says Trump 'has got trouble coming'

06:32

Michael Cohen's cross-examination continues tomorrow in former President Trump's New York hush money trial. The New York Times investigative reporter Susanne Craig and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner provide insight on the testimony.May 15, 2024

