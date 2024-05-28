IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Closing arguments begin on Day 21 of Trump's hush money trial

'Biggest threat to our democracy': Jan 6 officers blast Trump outside court amid hush money trial
May 28, 2024

José Díaz-Balart

'Biggest threat to our democracy': Jan 6 officers blast Trump outside court amid hush money trial

05:14

Former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn and former D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone spoke to NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard outside of former President Trump's hush money trial to speak out against Trump.May 28, 2024

