'Biden almost would have been better off if he were indicted,' fmr. federal prosecutor argues

NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez, Ken Dilanian and former federal prosecutor Michael Zeldin discuss special counsel Robert Hur’s report on President Biden’s handling of classified documents after his term as Vice President. Zeldin says the special counsel was “trying to have it both ways,” and went a “step too far” with comments on the president’s memory.Feb. 9, 2024