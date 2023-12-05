IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    “An empty chair at the table”: Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    Doug Burgum suspends presidential campaign

    00:30

  • “We in Israel are very troubled, because on October 7th, they took us by surprise."

    05:20

  • George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress

    01:12

  • House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

    01:41

  • Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • GOP senators accuse Sen. Durbin of 'destroying' the Senate Judiciary Committee

    01:41

  • New York appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in civil fraud trial

    02:06

  • 'They feel completely stripped of their abilities to relieve that suffering'

    09:29

  • Schumer condemns antisemitism in Senate floor speech

    02:28

  • Rescuers free all 41 workers trapped in Indian tunnel after 17 days

    01:20

  • "[People in Gaza] are absolutely exhausted after 50+ days of bombardment"

    05:33

  • Vermont man arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent

    02:35

  • White House confirms Israel and Hamas agree to extend cease-fire

    04:13

  • Released hostages face potential health issues

    03:01

  • Americans not expected to be among hostages released today

    01:14

  • Ambulances and busses carrying hostages released by Hamas cross to Egypt

    02:28

  • Israel warns war is not over and Hamas releases Thai hostages

    03:43

  • Director of Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital arrested by Israel Defense Forces

    01:07

  • Families of Thai nationals held by Hamas plead for help

    02:30

José Díaz-Balart

“An empty chair at the table”: Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return

04:51

Ruby Chen, the father of missing IDF soldier Itay Chen, describes how it has been to mark special events without his son, who has been missing for almost two months since the October 7th attacks.  “We want to be whole again.”Dec. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    “An empty chair at the table”: Father of missing IDF soldier pleads for his return

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    Doug Burgum suspends presidential campaign

    00:30

  • “We in Israel are very troubled, because on October 7th, they took us by surprise."

    05:20

  • George Santos becomes sixth House member expelled from Congress

    01:12

  • House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

    01:41

  • Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    01:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All