José Díaz-Balart

'Abbott has blood on his hands': Beto O'Rourke slams Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for river buoys

06:52

"It's effectively a drowning device," Beto O'Rourke says of river buoys placed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to deter migrants.  "They've also placed barrels wrapped in razor wire under the surface of the river... Greg Abbott has blood on his hands."July 21, 2023

