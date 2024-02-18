IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Trump has 'no chance' of overturning the New York fraud trial ruling
Feb. 18, 2024

Why Trump has 'no chance' of overturning the New York fraud trial ruling

08:13

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay over $450 million in fines and interest for misrepresenting the value of his properties. MSNBC Legal Analyst Charles Coleman reveals how the New York judge made his decision "appeal-proof."Feb. 18, 2024

